Meizu Pro 7 Specs, Release Date: Version With Snapdragon 835 Leaks

(Photo: Meizu) The Meizu Pro 7.

It looks like the highly anticipated Meizu Pro 7 will have a variant powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor, at least based on a new leak.

Last week, the Meizu Pro 7 and its bigger sibling, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus, were made official as the first handsets to boast the MediaTek Helio X30 chipset.

However, the standard model that paid a visit to Geekbench for a benchmark test had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under its hood.

With that, GSM Arena is convinced that the Meizu Pro 7 might have versions with the Qualcomm system on chip (SoC) on board that will be intended for release to select regions.

The publication also suggested the possibility that MediaTek could only produce a limited supply of the Helio X30 due to the advanced 10-nanometer architecture, which is why not every unit will have it.

Instead, some Meizu Pro 7 units might have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is not really a bad thing since it is known to be a heavyweight in itself too.

Based on the scores — 1,969 points for the single-core and 6,536 for the multicore test — this version should be able to compete with other Android flagships with the same processor.

There is also the possibility that the unit tested by Geekbench is just a prototype, which may or may not see the light of day. For now, nothing is certain yet.

Another piece of information revealed in the benchmark listing is that the Meizu Pro 7 will house 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

Confirmed specifications and features for the Meizu Pro 7 at the moment include 128 GB of storage, a dual 12 MP camera setup on the back with a 16 MP selfie snapper, a fingerprint sensor and Super mCharge 3.0 for fast charging.

The standard model will sport a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display and 3,200 mAh battery while the Meizu Pro 7 Plus will come with a 5.7-inch screen with Quad HD resolution and a 3,500 mAh pack.