Meizu X2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Leaked Images Show Round Secondary Display

A new set of images featuring the yet-to-be-released Meizu X2 has been making the rounds online.

REUTERS/Stringer A shop assistant waits for customers at a Meizu store as Meizu MX3 smartphones are seen on display in the foreground, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, June 16, 2014.

According to reports, the Meizu Pro 7 duo with dual-display features has yet to hit the market, but the company is already working on another smartphone with a secondary display. Leaked images of the alleged X2 clearly show a circular display on the back of the device. This is different from the rectangular-shaped screen found in the Pro 7 duo, which is up for a late 2017 release.

Considering the display size, it's safe to assume that it will not be too feature-rich. There is a huge possibility that it will only showcase the phone's battery status and a clock.

Additionally, the leak revealed that the X2 has a single camera sensor paired with an LED flash at the top part. There's still no word on the smartphone's specs, but information about the upcoming Meizu device will likely be out in the coming days.

Last week, Meizu officially unveiled its new flagship smartphones in China: the Pro 7 and the Pro 7 Plus. The highlight of the event was the debut of the secondary screen located on the device's back.

Equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD Super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display, the Pro 7 boasts 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and has two different processor options — the MediaTek Helio X30 with 128 GB internal storage and the MediaTek Helio P25 with 64 GB internal storage. Both smartphones run on a 3,000 mAh battery with mCharge 3.0 fast-charging support.

The Pro 7 Plus obviously packs more power than its lower-end counterpart. Aside from a bigger 5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, it has 6 GB of RAM and is powered by the MediaTek Helio X30 processor.

The Meizu X2 is expected to be commercially released sometime later this year.