Melania and Barron Trump to Start Residing in The White House? Wife and Son to Move in on Donald Trump's Birthday

Melania and Barron Trump are expected to finally move in into the White House on June 14, according to reports. The date, which is less than a week away, is also the birthday of United States President Donald Trump.

Reuters/Hannah McKayFirst lady, Melania Trump, and first son, Barron, will move to the White House this summer.

Melania Trump is set to transfer to Washington next week, according to sources, as reported by Politico. This move is seen as a positive development that could mellow down the increasingly tense White House.

Katherine Jellison, First Lady Studies History Professor at Ohio University, notes how her presence could calm down a presidency that is tense with scrutiny. "Her presence is not going to stop any investigations, but at a time when this particular presidency needs an air of stability, it might lend that," Jellison said.

"The move helps to give the impression that the president is currently in a stable, solid marriage and that his home life is under control," the history professor added.

Melania will be bringing 11-year-old Barron Trump with her as she moves in, according to informants. The two has been living in the Trump Tower with Melania's parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who are expected to visit the White House on occasion after the move.

The pair is expected to move in the White House on June 14, which is also the date of Donald Trump's 71st birthday, according to the International Business Times. Staffers are hoping that the first lady's presence will have a positive effect on the President, who has been noted to have grown isolated and irate as of late.

Sam Nunberg, a former campaign aide for Donald Trump's presidential election, expressed his approval. "I'm very happy she's moving here," Nunberg said. "She's a strong influence and personality, and I think she comforts him," he noted.

This will be the first time that the First Lady will set up residence in the White House since her husband assumed the presidency on Jan. 20.