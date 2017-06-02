Melania and Barron Trump Will Move to the White House; First Lady has Chosen a School for Son

First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, will soon be moving to the White House from their home in New York. Melania has already chosen which school Barron will attend once they settle in Washington.

The Guardian reports that Melania and Barron will be moving to the White House this summer.

Since Donald Trump became the President of the United States in January, the two have been living in their home at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. This caused a riot among the citizens of New York because of the high costs of providing security for the first family at Trump Tower.

According to Reuters, it cost the city about $24 million from Election Day up to the Inauguration to provide Melania and Barron security at Trump Tower.

New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill shared in a statement that the priority of their Police Department became divided between protecting the first family and keeping residents of the city safe.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein, also revealed in an email that they are pushing for full reimbursements for the costs spent to secure the first family at Trump Tower.

But it appears that the concerns of both the officials and residents of New York City will soon be resolved since Melania and Barron will be moving to the White House in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, Melania has announced which school the 11-year-old first son will attend once they move into the White House.

Barron will be attending St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potamac, PEOPLE confirmed from Melania's announcement.

"It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family," the first lady explained.