Melania Trump Holds Donald's Hand During Sistine Chapel Visit After Snub Video Went Viral

After days of traveling, the First Lady finally allowed her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, to hold her hand.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ALESSANDRA TARANTINO) Pope Francis talks to President Trump and his wife Melania at the Vatican on Wednesday.

According to The Daily Mail, First Lady Melania Trump was photographed finally holding hands with the president on Wednesday, days after reports of her rejecting his hand away came out.

Trump and his wife were in the Vatican and went to the Sistine Chapel for a tour. A photographer finally took a photo of the couple holding hands as they stared up at the ceiling and marveled at Michelangelo's famous painting.

Unlike former presidential couple, Barack and Michelle Obama who are very affectionate with one another even in public, the Trumps are rarely seen or photographed making a public display of affection.

However, both the president and Melania obliged once again as they were photographed later in the day, holding hands, as they posed with presidential daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, in front of the Michelangelo crucifix.

The gesture at the Sistine Chapel was the first and second time the couple were seen being affectionate with one another for the duration of Trump's foreign visit.

On Monday, a video of the first couple's arrival and welcome to Israel from Air Force One became viral as it caught Melania swatting the president's hand away as he tried to hold her hand.

The first lady appeared to have "flicked off" Trump's hand as they walked on the red carpet, reported CNN.

While the president did not make any mention of the incident, many netizens took notice. Israeli news outlet, Haaretz, shared a short clip of the incident on its Twitter account with the caption, "Well, this is embarrassing," and has been retweeted thousands of times since it was posted.

When the pair arrived in Rome, another hand rejecting incident was highlighted as the first lady appeared to ignore the president's hand when he tried to go for an embrace as they came out of the presidential plane.

Trump waved to the people present to welcome them and proceeded to get Melania's hand but the first lady fixed her hair instead, wrote Newsweek. The president went for a pat on her back instead.