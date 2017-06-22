Melania Trump News 2017: U.S. President Praises First Lady for Increasing Popularity

Speaking at the "Make America Great Again" rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S. President Donald Trump had nothing but words of praise for his first lady, Melania.

Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich Melania Trump stands with her husband then-Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 18, 2016.

Trump lauded his wife for her increasing popularity. "I'd go home and my wife Melania would say — who by the way she has become very popular. They're liking her. They're liking her," Trump told his supporters at the rally. "She'd say, I never saw the crowd. But it sounded like a lot of people," Trump added.

Contrary to what a number of Americans say about Trump's false claims, this time, the president actually got his facts right. In a survey conducted by CNN, Melania's approval ratings went up from 36 to 52 percent. The more recent survey was conducted last March, meanwhile, the 36% output was from the president's inauguration last January.

Aside from visiting women's shelters and children's hospital, the first lady has stayed out of the limelight for the most part of Trump's presidency. And recently, when she steps out in public, she manages to earn positive featurettes from the media.

On the other hand, it seems like only Melania is seeing increasing approval ratings. Although the former "The Apprentice" managed to get elected into the highest position in the land, his approval ratings are not as high as his wife's. From a 44.24 percent rating in January, as of June 20, it has gone down to 40.08 percent.

And Hollywood's take on the Trumpian era is not in any way helping the U.S. commander in chief boost his ratings. He has been the subject of mockery in a number of shows. Some more vulgar than others. And apparently, new broadcasts are constantly popping up, indulging in satirical portrayals of the president.

Furthermore, not everyone can appreciate the president's Twitter banters or his choice to highlight only the issues he deems are relevant.

