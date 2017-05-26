Melania Trump news: First Lady Confirms She's a Catholic Following Vatican Meeting with Pope Francis

Melania Trump has stayed out of the spotlight since her husband, Donald Trump, was elected as U.S. President in November. After a moving visit with Pope Francis in Vatican on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Melania confirmed the nation's first lady is a practicing Catholic.

(Photo: REUTERS)Pope Francis shakes hands with first lady Melania Trump during a private audience at the Vatican, Rome, Italy, on May 24, 2017.

During their visit to the Vatican, President Trump and the first lady were joined by the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner. The pope shared a lighthearted conversation with the first lady as he blessed her rosary beads. She also visited the Vatican's children's hospital where she laid flowers at the statue of the Madonna.

"Today's visit with His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex is one I'll never forget. I was humbled by the honor. Blessings to all," reads a post from Melania's official Twitter account.

Although President Trump had already mentioned his Presbyterian identity during the campaign period, his wife's faith did not come up until now. The president and the first lady were married in 2005 in an Episcopal church in Florida. It was also the same church where their son, Barron Trump, was baptized.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis released after the 2016 election, Melania's Catholic faith could further cement her husband's support with far-right Christians. Republican candidates typically gain more support from white Catholics and white evangelical Christians, groups which significantly helped Donald Trump win the presidency last year. Meanwhile, Jews and Hispanic Catholics tend to root for Democratic candidates instead.

Melania is expected to officially move to the White House later this year. Together with her son, the first lady is currently living in the family's Manhattan penthouse while Barron finishes the school year. Melania is noted to be the first Catholic to take up residence in the White House since John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy began living there in 1963.