Melania Trump News: First Lady Moves Into White House With Son Barron

After almost five months of living apart, Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, and the couple's young son have finally moved into the White House.

(Photo: Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi)A photo of U.S. first lady Melania Trump waving as she arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy on May 23, 2017.

"It's official! @FLOTUS & Barron have made the move to DC!" Stephanie Grisham, the communications director of Melania Trump, tweeted on Sunday night, June 11.

Mother and son broke from tradition by residing at Trump Tower in New York since the President's inauguration so that Barron — now 11 years old — could finish the school year without interruption. All the while, the President had been living and working at the White House.

"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," the first lady posted on Instagram on Sunday evening after she and Barron arrived at the White House with the President. The social media post featured a photo of the Washington Monument from the vantage point of the White House Red Room.

According to report by Bloomberg, Barron will be entering the sixth grade at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, this fall.

Aside from Barron, President Trump has four older children from his two ex-wives — Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany. Ivanka, in particular, has recently taken an unpaid White House job to serve as her father's adviser.

Since the President assumed his position in the White House, Melania has largely stayed out of the spotlight. She has, however, been slowly raising her profile as the country's first lady by joining her husband during visits of foreign leaders and their spouses, co-hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll and organizing several solo events.

Melania recently accompanied the President on his first foreign travel — a nine-day journey through several countries such as Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.

Now that the first lady is living in the White House full time, expectations are high for her to be a more visible presence during her husband's presidency and to do more as well. In the past, she has mentioned interest in issues like combating cyberbullying and empowering women and girls, but she has yet to make announcements about either subject at this point.