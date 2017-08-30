Melania Trump News: First Lady's Stilettos Create Twitter Stir

Facebook/Melania Trump U.S. First Lady Melania Trump was bashed on Twitter yesterday after it was thought that she was visiting the flood-ravaged Texas in her pair of stilettos.

The so-called Twitterverse erupted with bashing and debates yesterday when a photo of the U.S. First Lady uploaded online shows her wearing a pair of stilettos as she boards the Air Force One to visit Texas. For many Twitter users, the pair of shoes was inappropriate for the occasion as she was visiting a state that is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

According to reports, the photo was taken when Trump was still in Washington, D.C., as attested by some journalists who were there to cover the event. Hence, when the First Lady arrived in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was already garbed in a pair of Adidas sneakers.

"It's sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes," The First Lady's spokesperson said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the First Lady has issued a statement after the conclusion of her and Donald Trump's trip to Texas yesterday. According to the First Lady, she praises the Texans for their strength, resilience, compassion, and sense of community.

"I want to be able to help and support in the most productive way possible, not just through words but also action...my thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana," goes a portion of Trump's official statement released to the press.

As of this writing, Hurricane Harvey continues to affect more people in Texas. Reportedly, floodwaters continued to rise in southeast Texas on Tuesday evening as the slow moving hurricane continued to dump rains in the region for the sixth straight day while beginning to move into southwest Louisiana.

Parts of the Houston area are said to have received as much as 51.88 inches of rainfall since the onslaught of the hurricane last weekend.

Local officials claim that 30 people have died, presumably related to the floods.