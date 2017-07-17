Melania Trump News: U.S. First Lady Appears More Comfortable Speaking Publicly During Husband's Foreign Trips

REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during her visit at France's Necker Hospital for Children

Melania Trump gracefully embraced her new role as the United States' First Lady during President Donald Trump's recent trip to Paris.

During their trip, the 47-year-old former fashion model was spotted talking in French with the sick young patients at the Necker Hospital in the French capital. She also earned positive views during her trip at the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte and observed proper diplomatic protocols during the celebration of the Bastille Day.

The Slovenia-born First Lady is known to be fluent in six languages, including French, English Italian, German, Serbo-Croatian, and her native Slovenian tongue.

Reports claim that Mrs. Trump appears to be more comfortable talking publicly behind a podium whenever she goes on out-of-the-country trips with her husband. According to reports, she rarely engages in public speaking events whenever she is in the U.S.

In a statement, book author Kate Andersen Brower revealed her observation about the current First Lady of the United States.

"We see [Mrs. Trump] so much more when she is abroad, which is really bizarre," the author of the book titled "First Women" stated. The book centers on the history of presidential wives.

After their trip to France, the first couple was spotted in attendance at the 72nd US Women's Open Golf Championship event at the president's own Trump National Gold Club located at the Bedminster Township in New Jersey.

The Trumps were reportedly seen walking around the golf club and watching the competition from the designated presidential box.

The First Lady was said to be as fashionable as ever while wearing a simple white sleeveless dress with crew neck and intricately laser-cut details at the bottom. For her accessories, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of thick black aviator sunglasses and a pair of pink shoes.