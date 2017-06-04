Melania Trump on Kathy Griffin's Beheaded Donald Trump Photo: 'This Is Simply Wrong'

Melania Trump lambasted Kathy Griffin over a controversial photo of the latter with a fake bloody and severed head in hand that looked very much like U.S. president Donald Trump. In an official statement, the First Lady questioned Griffin's mental health and described the photo as "very disturbing."

Reuters/Carlos BarriaFILE PHOTO -- First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 4, 2017.

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it," she said.

Before Melania shared her thoughts about the photo, the president himself had already released a statement on the issue. Donald Trump said the photographer "should be ashamed of herself." He also revealed that his youngest son Barron was deeply affected by the photo.

In the morning of Wednesday, May 31, it was reported how disturbed Barron was by the photo.

According to the report, their son was watching television when a breaking news coverage about the incident suddenly flashed on the screen that showed the controversial photo by Griffin. Barron reportedly lost his nerve upon seeing the picture, especially since he was not familiar with Griffin and he had no idea as to the meaning and reason for why it was taken.

Griffin's photo was first published on Tuesday morning by TMZ. It showed the comedian holding a fake bloody head that looked like the U.S. president. The picture was reportedly similar to the horrendous photos usually taken by Muslim terrorists after committing brutal killings. Shortly after its release, it went viral and came under fire, as it received condemnation from various groups.

Meanwhile, photographer Tyler Shields defended Griffin against the criticisms she received over the photo and said that it was art. "I cannot stress enough that I respect the presidency of the United States and would never want anyone to be killed," she said.

Griffin has since then apologized for her deed and knows that she crossed the line.