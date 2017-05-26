Melania Trump Reveals Her Catholic Faith to the World

Melania Trump shared her Catholic faith after meeting Pope Francis last Wednesday in Rome. The pontiff blessed the rosary she was clutching in her hands, she described this as an unforgettable experience. The First Lady later tweeted she was humbled by the honor shown by the Holy Father.

Reuters/Alessandra Tarantino)Pope Francis talks with President Trump and his wife Melania.

The first time Melania demonstrated her faith publicly was in February when she introduced her husband at a presidential rally in Melbourne, Florida. She began her speech by saying, "Let us pray," and then recited the Lord's Prayer. But it was only this week that she showed her religious side all the way.

Aside from appearing at the Papal audience, Melania also visited the Vatican-affiliated Bambino Gesù (Baby Jesus) Hospital where she laid flowers at the feet of a statue of the Virgin Mary and prayed in the hospital's chapel. She also spent time with child patients at the Intensive Care Unit.

The First Lady also read a book to a Greek boy who needed a heart transplant. "To spend time speaking to and coloring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift," she told reporters. "The time I spent with the little ones in the Intensive Care Unit is something I will never forget, and I will pray for each of them daily," she added.

Hours later, Melania was overjoyed to learn that the Greek boy found a heart donor. "I read a book and held hands with this special little one just a few hours ago, and now my own heart is filled with joy over this news," she said in a statement. She also tweeted the development using the hashtags "#Blessings" and "#Faith."

Born and baptized in the Catholic-dominant Slovenia, Melania wasn't able to experience her first communion ceremony. This is because her father was a member of the communist party and had to put up an atheist front. "Maybe he was just being pragmatic," one relative said. "Being in the Party made things a bit easier and meant he could help his family," the relative went on to say.