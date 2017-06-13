Melania Trump Shows Off $13,000 Hermes Birkin Bag During White House Move

After almost five months since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, First Lady Melania Trump and their youngest son Barron have finally moved into the White House.

REUTERS/Yuri GripasThe image features U.S. President Donald Trump with his wife Melania and son Barron.

As reported on USA Today, Melania and her 11-year-old son arrived with President Trump at the White House lawn via the Marine One aircraft at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Although the whole move may be considered not unusual for some as she was bound to move in at some point, what caught people's attention was Melania's chic ensemble, especially her Hermès Birkin bag, which reports say has an estimated price tag of over $13,000.

However, despite the seemingly outrageous price, Melania's is not exactly on the high-end side as the iconic bag retails from $12,000 to $200,000 depending on the style, according to Yahoo Style, who also spoke with celebrity stylist Robert Verdi regarding the possible meaning behind the First Lady's bag. He responded that there may not be any.

He said, "I don't even think it's calculated, I don't think she even thinks about it. I think it's just what she thinks women of status carry."

Verdi also added that since Melania does not communicate with the people that much, her way of dressing may be her way of sending messages.

"With Melania, and any other person who steps in the public eye, if they don't use their voice, the thing we use as their voice is what they wear. And that's what we've done with her."

Apart from the eye-catching Birkin bag, Vogue also reported other details of Melania's ensemble, which was composed of a tailored Dolce & Gabbana top, Bally palazzo trousers, and a pair of Manolo Blahnik python stilettos.