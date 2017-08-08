Melania Trump Spotted Re-Wearing an Old Michael Kors Dress

Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi A photo of U.S. first lady Melania Trump waving as she arrives at the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy on May 23, 2017.

For ordinary people, repeating dresses is normal. But for someone as famous as the First Lady of the United States, that is newsworthy.

The past week, Melania Trump, the wife of U.S. President Donald Trump, made headlines after she was spotted wearing a familiar Michael Kors dress in one of the affairs at the White House. Since she assumed the position as the First Lady, she has come under fire several times because of her appearance and preference for choosing foreign designers for her dresses despite her husband's resounding "America First" advocacy.

It can be recalled that even before Donald was inaugurated as president, an issue came out that several top-of-the-line designers refused to dress her because of controversies surrounding her fashion decisions. One of the criticisms previously thrown at her involved what some would say was an out-of-touch attitude, after she publicly wore her Dolce and Gabbana jacket worth a five-digit figure during the campaign period.

Recently, however, an Instagram post revealed that contrary to her reputation as an opulent dresser, Melania is actually into repeating clothes as well. A photo posted by Instagram user @flotus, which is the First Lady's account, showed her having a picture taken with the interns at the White House as she wore an ivory white, sleeveless Michael Kors dress with gold buttons, which she paired with her Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Netizens were quick to notice that it was one that she had already worn before, specifically during the presidential campaign sometime in May last year.

According to those who were familiar with the dress, Melania used a diamond and gold chain link bracelet for accent when she wore the dress in 2016. In the recent photo, however, she seemed to have kept things modest as she posed without diamonds.

Since this was the first time that the First Lady was spotted re-wearing a dress, many are excited to see her dust off some of her clothes again for one of her future public appearances.