Memorial Day 2017 MLB Schedule: Two AL East Contenders Meet to Kick Off Holiday and More

All 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams will go out into the field this Memorial Day 2017 and the holiday will kick off with what is deemed the biggest game of the bunch.

A matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles will jumpstart the day. This is made more exciting as these are two of the top teams at the American League East this season.

The scheduled pitching matchup for this Memorial Day 2017 opener will be between New York's Jordan Montgomery and Baltimore's Dylan Bundy. Fans can catch this match at 1 a.m. CT on ESPN.

The next contest will see another AL East contender — the Boston Red Sox — go toe to toe with an AL Central placer, the Chicago White Sox with the pitching matchup pitting David Price against David Holmberg.

At the same time, AL West top contender Houston Astros will then hit the field with the top team in AL Central — the Minnesota Twins.

This will then be followed by a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Seattle Mariners will compete with the Colorado Rockies this Memorial Day 2017.

That will be the last Memorial Day match before the second televised contest, which will be that of the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants airing on ESPN at 4 a.m. CT.

It is deemed an exciting battle with the Nationals making an impression this season. They are boasting the biggest lead of any first placer in the National League.

The Giants, on the other hand, are not in their best shape coming to Memorial Day 2017 with Madison Bumgarner's injury affecting the team. It will be interesting to see how they fare with the NL top performer.

NL teams Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates will then go head to head followed by a showdown between the AL contenders Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Indians.

Top NL Central team Milwaukee Brewers will then take on the NL East runner-ups, the New York Mets. This will be succeeded by a match between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

The third and final televised Memorial Day matchup will be between AL Central competitors Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals. It will be aired 4:40 a.m. CT on ESPN.

The Memorial Day 2017 will be wrapped up with contests including Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves vs. the Los Angeles Angels.