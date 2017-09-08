Memphis Grizzlies NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Marc Gasol Considered Untouchable by the Grizzlies

(Photo: Reuters/Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports) Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) goes to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard (11) during the first quarter at FedExForum, Feb. 8, 2016.

Marc Gasol has been the Memphis Grizzlies' best player since the start of the "Grit and Grind" era, and his name rarely appears in trade rumors.

Well, he was actually mentioned as a possible trade target for the Boston Celtics earlier this summer by The Vertical's Chris Mannix, but that was just mere speculation. And the report was made before the Cleveland Cavaliers shipped Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Talk about the possibility of Gasol leaving started to gain traction again last month when the three-time All-Star told Spanish news outlet Catalunya Ràdio that the Grizzlies have to keep growing, otherwise they might have to "revisit things."

Observers have noted that Gasol might be hinting he's open to a trade out of Memphis if the team doesn't improve. But CBS Sports' Matt Moore has reported that the Grizzlies aren't looking to move him and he's considered untouchable in trade talks.

"Sources indicated that there has been no change or shift in the team's approach to retaining Gasol, nor is there a sense of any relationship being significantly strained with Gasol," Moore said.

"Typically, the idea that Gasol could be available stems from the perception that Memphis has lost momentum and "needs" a rebuild. The Grizzlies, in reality, have made the playoffs the past seven years, and their decision to re-sign both Gasol and Mike Conley (who is also considered "untouchable" according to sources) was made with the intention of building around the duo long-term," he added.

The Grizzlies may have parted ways with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen this offseason, but they don't have to move Gasol and starting point guard Mike Conley unless they are planning to rebuild the team from the ground up.

Grizzlies fans can rest easy because Gasol and Conley are signed to long-term deals, and the team should compete for a playoff spot as long as they are on the roster.