Memphis Grizzlies NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Close to Re-Signing JaMychal Green

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Trevor Birchett) FedExForum, home of the Memphis Grizzlies.

It looks like the Memphis Grizzlies may have finally made some progress in contract negotiations with restricted free agent forward JaMychal Green.

During an appearance on Sports 56 radio in Memphis, The Commercial Appeal's Ronald Tillery said the Grizzlies are closing in on a two-year deal for Green. According to Tillery, the team initially wanted to sign the forward to a four-year deal, but they ended up offering him a short-term deal instead.

The Grizzlies have been trying to get a deal done with Green since the start of the free agency period a couple of months ago, but they haven't had any luck so far until now.

Last week, The Commercial Appeal's Chris Herrington said the Grizzlies were actually willing to give him more than his $2.8 million qualifying offer, but he noted that the figure was still significantly less than what Green was expecting to get.

Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler has reported that the Grizzlies are rumored to have offered him a deal worth $8–$9 million a year.

"The talk in NBA circles was that the Grizzlies made an initial offer that was far less than what Green and his camp were seeking. After failing to solicit a deal they felt the Grizzlies wouldn't match, both sides seem to be drilling in on a two-year deal to get Green signed and into camp," Kyler said in his report.

"The problem for Green is that his $2.82 million Qualifying Offer was just too low to make sense as a threat, especially when the Grizzlies were rumored to be talking about a deal in the $8–9 million range," he added.

Green is projected to start at power forward for the Grizzlies next season now that Zach Randolph is plying his trade in Sacramento. He likely won't get the contract he wants, but at least he's going to be paid more than the league minimum he was earning during his first few seasons in the league.