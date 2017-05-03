Memphis Grizzlies NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Will the Grizzlies Re-Sign Tony Allen and Zach Randolph?

The National Basketball Association (NBA) offseason has always been a veritable arms race in which teams would try to shake things up so they could field a more competitive lineup the following season. It's quite rare for a team to keep their core players together year after year, but Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen have played together for the Memphis Grizzlies since the 2010–2011 season.

(Photo: Reuters/Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum, Mar. 4, 2016.

Seven consecutive playoff appearances later, the four of them are still in Memphis breaking down their opponents with their grit-and-grind brand of basketball. But after another quick playoff exit against the San Antonio Spurs, they will have to ask themselves if keeping the core together is a good idea.

The Grizzlies have Marc Gasol and Mike Conley locked up on long-term deals, but Randolph and Allen are going to be free agents this summer and their future with the club remains uncertain.

Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace refused to talk about their status during a recent interview with the Commercial Appeal, but he did have some nice things to say about them.

"About Tony and Zach ... nobody in the organization or the city is more closely intertwined with them than I am. I'm the guy who brought them here. It wasn't (a) great deal of positive applause, if you remember, when they got here. And they've been terrific for us on and off the court. But there's nothing that can be done until July 1," Wallace said during the interview.

Re-signing Allen probably won't be a problem because he seems to be willing to take a discount to stay with the Grizzlies.

"I'm not trying to break the bank," Allen stated, according to the Commercial Appeal.

Allen and Randolph may have diminished roles this season, but they are still the heart and soul of this team.