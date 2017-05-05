Men Reveal Small Things Women Do That Melt Their Heart

Mass media has molded the perception that sex is the be-all-end-all for men. Such is not the case in reality, especially in a mature relationship. Thanks to the information superhighway, real men are speaking up and debunking this misconception. Turns out that men and women aren't so different after all.

A female account user of Reddit.com solicited answers from male netizens on the one thing a girl could do that would melt their heart. The replies were surprising as they consist of small gestures of affection that don't require stripping of clothes. These gestures can be summed up into two things: reassurance and support.

When it comes to body language, a participant said he loves it when his partner buries her head in his chest. Another is endeared when his partner holds his hand when he's not looking. Two guys responded that they appreciate it when their partner suddenly hugs them from behind.

Other small physical gestures men appreciate include a woman's face lighting up when she sees her man, making him laugh, and a text message hoping he's day is a good one. One guy wrote that he loves it when his partner wears his clothes, and he doesn't mind if he didn't get those back.

There are also thoughtful gestures that make men teary eyed, like when a woman inserted a sticky note in her partner's wallet saying "I love you." One guy complained that women are constantly showered with compliments but often forget that men also need an ego boost.

Between Hearts also offers simple pieces of advice to melt a guy's heart, which includes listening, appreciation, and understanding.

Listening is important since a relationship is a two-way street. A woman who does all the talking will lose her man's interest. Appreciating his efforts also goes a long way in motivating him to do even greater things. In understanding, a woman who knows how to roll with life's punches with her man is worth keeping.