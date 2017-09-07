Mercedes-Benz Has Unveiled The 2018 S-Class Coupe Ahead of Frankfurt Auto Show

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev A view shows the logo of Mercedes-Benz on a car in Moscow, Russia, July 6, 2016.

In the decades since it was first established, Mercedes-Benz has managed to establish themselves as one of the giants in the automobile market. Recent reports reveal that the company has unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. The unveiling happened just a few weeks shy of their official debut during this year's Frankfurt Auto Show, which will start on Sept. 14.

According to reports, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe was given a more refreshed look, compared to the previous model. It is equipped with the jaw-dropping 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with cylinder deactivation engine. It is expected to produce a total of 463 horsepower. Furthermore, the base model of 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo will not be available for the Coupe or the Cabriolet.

There will be six variants of the car, depending on the performance fans would like or if they would prefer a convertible. Regardless, Mercedes-Benz latest flagship automobile will be equipped with a nine-speed auto transmission, which can reportedly push the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds.

For the interior, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe will be sporting the Widescreen Cockpit, which was first showcased by the E-Class. The displays will be shown through two 12.3-inch display screens, which is placed side by side in order to ensure better visibility and accessibility.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to release official information on the pricing of the 2018 S-Class Coupe. However, considering that it is a two-door luxury car with roof variants, fans are expecting a hefty price tag that might rival the releases of BMW and Bentley.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe will be available to the public by the first half of 2018, and fans are expecting more information to be revealed during the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show which will be held from Sept. 14 to Sept. 25.