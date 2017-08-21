Mercedes-Maybach Unveils Vision 6 Cabriolet and It's Gorgeous

Mercedes official website Promotional picture for Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Cabriolet

The automobile market is arguably the most competitive place to be in, especially for companies that aspire to take the coveted crown of being number one. Elon Musk's beloved and hard-working Tesla has been doing a good job at standing on solid ground, especially after he unveiled the next model. However, recent reports reveal that Mercedes-Maybach will not be backing down so easily as the automobile giant has unveiled the concept for the Vision 6 Cabriolet at this year's Monterey Car Week held in Monterey, California.

According to reports, Mercedes-Maybach's Vision 6 Cabriolet packs quite the specs as it has been revealed that it runs a hundred percent on electricity. It is equipped with 750 horsepower and can run for a total of 320 kilometers on a single charge. On the outside, the Vision 6 Cabriolet is downright beautiful. With a body that stretches for 20 feet, the Vision 6 Cabriolet screams luxury and classic. Made to look like a luxury yacht, consumers were treated to a vision of the past with the capabilities of modern-day technology.

"The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet takes modern luxury into the realms of the ultimate in luxury and is the perfect embodiment of our design strategy. Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious "haute couture" interior help to create the ultimate experience," Gorden Wagener, Daimler AG chief design officer, said in a statement.

The interior of Mercedes-Maybach's Visions 6 Cabriolet is also something to behold. Compared to Tesla Model 3's simplicity and minimalist inspiration, the Vision 6 Cabriolet is ligned with white Nappa leather and interwoven gold thread. When illuminated, the car is definitely a head turner and a jaw dropper. Furthermore, it has a top speed of 155 miles per hour and and can go from zero to 60 in less than four seconds.