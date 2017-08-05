Merge Cube Now Available in Walmart Stores Across US

REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson People wear Oculus VR headsets as they play Three One Zero's ''Adrift'' video game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California.

Starting this week, Merge's first holographic toy, the Merge Cube, will be available in Walmart stores across the United States. The announcement was made by technology company Merge on Monday, following the successful launch of their Merge VR/AR Goggles.

Recently, Merge launched its VR/AR Goggles and successfully caught the fancy of technology enthusiasts because of its innovative features. The device is currently available in more than 5,000 retail stores around the world and is selling like hotcakes at $59.99.

With the recent success of its VR/AR Goggles, Merge has once again stepped up its game with the launch of the Merge Cube, which also boasts of its state-of-the-art features that allow users to use augmented reality technology to physically touch and interact with 3D objects. The AR experiences offered by this device include creating worlds, exploring the human brain and paying a visit to other countries.

In its official statement, Merge founder Franklin Lyons said: "We're excited to bring the Merge Cube to Walmart stores and physically put this technology into people's hands. With this first-of-its-kind product, people can experience the wonder and amazement of interacting with holographic, 3D content in a natural and intuitive way."

The Merge Cube is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and comes with a price tag of only $14.99. It already has several built-in games and apps like "Mr. Body" and "Things" so users get to have a wide array of experiences for free. The device is made of soft foam and comes in the form of a toy, which does not break even when dropped.

Aside from the Merge Cube, the company also launched this week the Merge Miniverse, which serves as a portal to various apps and experiences that let Merge VR/AR Goggles and Merge Cube users make the most of their gadgets.