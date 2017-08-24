Konami's action-adventure stealth title "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" was recently launched on a new platform, the NVIDIA Shield TV.

YouTube/Nvidia "Metal Gear Solid 2" HD Edition now playable on NVIDIA Shield

"Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" debuted in November of 2001. The game is available on PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, Xbox 360, and Xbox One consoles as well as on Windows PCs. And recently, the NVIDIA console welcomed the HD edition of the title into its library.

Created by Hideo Kojima, the title features a satirical take on how the government controls information in a technologically advanced era. Although this sci-fi game had its fair share of critics, many admired its story-driven focus.

It follows the adventures of Raiden, a new special ops recruit tasked to protect the President of the U.S. and to infiltrate the Big Shell, which is an oil spill cleanup facility that is being controlled by terrorists.

The "Metal Gear Solid 2" HD edition comes with a higher resolution compared to the standard version, with an aspect ratio of 16:9. This edition also has all of the virtual reality (VR) missions added to the expanded re-release of the game.

On the NVIDIA console, the game runs at 720 p and 60 frames per second.

For the uninitiated, the mobile hardware is a set-top box that utilizes a modified version of Android. It can support games natively or through the NVIDIA Geforce Now service.

"Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" is currently available on the Google Play Store for $15. However, among the Android devices, the program can only run on Shield. The developers have not confirmed if they will make the game playable on other Android platforms.

Furthermore, Konami confirmed that an upcoming installment in the franchise, "Metal Gear Solid 3 HD," will be made available through Shield when it launches.

More updates on the franchise should follow.