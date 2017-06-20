'Metal Gear Survive' Gameplay: Is the Title the Runt of the 'Metal Gear' Litter?

"Metal Gear Survive" is a great game. Whether it's a great game of the "Metal Gear" franchise, however, is still a subject of heavy debate among fans and Konami.

KonamiBlood, gore and zombies star in the new "Metal Gear" title.

The title is the first game to be put out without much so much as a peek from series creator Hideo Kojima. After his very public exit from Konami, the Cult of Kojima waited for the company to make its first big mistake.

And it appears it did so after the unveiling of the latest its latest base-building, wave-based co-op survival game at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. And in that rare moment where fans and critics both agree, this "Metal Gear" spin-off doesn't feel "Metal Gear-ish" enough.

The tropes of a series that was spawned from Kojima's arcane brand of weird are nowhere to be seen in "Metal Gear Survive." Even the most ardent fans of the franchise are struggling to find the four-player co-op spin-off interesting.

The concept seemed pretty straightforward. After the events of "Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes," the protagonists were sucked by a wormhole and dropped on a desolate island to fight for their lives. It's a great concept, exciting even, but just not weird enough to make it worthy of the name "Metal Gear."

Kojima's creations were a perfect blend of socio-political themes sprinkled with ridiculous humor that left people scratching their heads. It was fun, and it was the thing that made the franchise unique.

Creating a borderline generic base-building survival game, killing zombies of all things, doesn't pay homage to its creator. While it might make sense for Konami to distance it from Kojima after he publicly left the company, they essentially tore the heart and soul out of the game.

It is painful to admit but the Cult of Kojima was right. If gamers wanted a base-building co-op survival game, they would rather buy "Fortnite" and not experience the meltdown that is "Metal Gear Survive." But if they really want to see this runt of the litter, the game is set to be released early next year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.