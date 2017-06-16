'Metal Gear Survive' Release Date News: Game Delayed Until Next Year

Konami confirmed that "Metal Gear Survive" is unlikely to be released this year during their stint at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Representatives from the company cited development delays as the reason behind the game being unable to make its scheduled 2017 release window.

Konami/Youtube"Metal Gear Survive" official traier

The game was announced ast year and was to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. According to Konami, the survival action game will feature a "dense single-player mode" in which the player will embark on a mysterious journey to, well, survive.

A multiplayer co-op gameplay will also be included where players can use weapons, gear, and, of course, stealth to fend off hordes of zombie-like creatures. To facilitate this plot scenario, the game will be set in an alternate universe from other "Metal Gear" titles.

This "other" "Metal Gear" title is "Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes," the sequel to "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain." The game will also be the first in the series to be released since the departure of franchise creator, Hideo Kojima.

According to Konami, "Metal Gear Survive" being delayed was necessary in order to give the development team more time to polish the game. If the memes are to be believed, there is nothing the company would hate more than the Cult of Kojima blaming the game's failure on Hideo's departure.

The Cult of Kojima aside, the game's recent playthrough at the Los Angeles E3 seems to justify pushing back the game for a few months. While the "Metal Gear" name does give it some credibility, US Gamer describes the game as feeling like "an undercooked PC mod"

But the delay shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who has followed the game religiously since its announcement in 2016. The lack of follow-ups of a solid release date already hinted at the possibility of a delay. So with that in mind, fans of the franchise can expect "Metal Gear Survive" to be released in early 2018.