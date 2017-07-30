Meteor Shower 2017 Delta Aquarids Date: How and Where to See It

REUTERS/Amir Cohen A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watch.

The Delta Aquarid meteor shower is currently giving stargazers a treat, especially when it showed up this past week at its clearest for two consecutive days.

In England, the meteor shower was most visible in the northern hemisphere, most especially in the city of Chester as well as in Ellesmere port in Cheshire.

According to reports, around 10 to 20 shooting stars per hour usually show up across the night sky during the meteor shower, which is expected to make an appearance between July 12 and Aug. 23.

The night sky is at its darkest in the early hours of the morning. The Delta Aquarid was expected to be the most visible on July 27 and 28, and stargazers were advised that they could catch the best view of the meteor shower at around 2 a.m.

"An hour or two before dawn usually presents the most favorable view of the Delta Aquariids. At the shower's peak in late July 2017, the rather faint Delta Aquariid meteors will not have to contend with moonlight, as the waxing crescent moon will set before the midnight hour. But by early August, the waxing gibbous moon will definitely intrude. Best seen in the wee hours before dawn in late July," advised the astronomy website Earthsky.org.

The average-sized Delta Aquarid shower comes as a result of the meteors emerging from a point near the star Skat in the Aquarius constellation. Those from the northern hemisphere may find it in the southern sky, while those in the south will witness the meteors show up along the northern horizon.

In some very rare instances, the Delta Aquarid shower crosses paths with the Perseids shower. This year, the Perseids shower will reach the peak of its intensity on Aug. 12.

The meteors during the Delta Aquarid shower burn up 60 miles above the surface of the Earth. These usually leave behind some streaks of glowing light that last for a few seconds.

Those who have yet to see a Delta Aquarid meteor shower this year have until Aug. 23 to catch a glimpse of it.