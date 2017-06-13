'Metro Exodus' Release Date News: Microsoft's E3 2017 Event Unveils Title Along With Trailer

"Metro Exodus" was among the games Microsoft unveiled during their press conference at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The announcement also included a trailer using the Xbox One X to showcase the title's moody theme and combat system.

Youtube/Xbox A screenshot from the "Metro Exodus" trailer.

The title will be the third and latest addition to the "Metro" franchise. Moreover, developer 4A Games will continue with their work on the franchise.

Earlier, it was revealed that no "Metro" game would be released this year which points to a 2018 release date for "Metro Exodus." There has also been no word on whether the upcoming game will be exclusive to the Xbox One and Xbox One X or if it will be a multiplatform game.

Other than that, not much detail has been divulged by Microsoft during their E3 2017 press conference. Even the game's trailer has been the topic of much debate after it was described as an in-engine render and not actual gameplay footage.

However, for those who have experienced the "Metro" series of games, piecing together the information from the trailer provides clues on what to expect. Like the previous "Metro" games, "Metro Exodus" features a mix of subterranean and overworld exploration gameplay.

Enemies will also appear for the player to engage in combat from time to time. The emphasis on combating creatures rather than people also adds to the post-apocalyptic setting, at least as far as the trailer is concerned.

The title seems to be a sequel to the previous two "Metro" games instead of a side story or prequel. The theme mainly delves into the degenerative nature of the universe among others.

Overall, the game continues to build upon the elements that made the franchise unique. Expect more details to be revealed after the conclusion of E3 2017 and in the coming months.

"Metro Exodus" is set to be released in 2018.