'Metroid Prime 4' Release Date News: Nintendo Officially Announces Game for Switch

"Metroid Prime 4" is officially under development, Nintendo confirmed on Tuesday.

YouTube/Nintendo"Metroid Prime 4" is officially heading to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo hosted its E3 2017 press conference earlier this week, and even though it did not run as long as the other briefings from rival studios, the company still offered some of the biggest news at the entire event. It was announced that a new Pokemon RPG and "Metroid Prime 4" are being developed for the Switch. The news comes 10 years after the launch of Nintendo's "Metroid Prime 3."

IGN noted that a release date or plot details have yet to be revealed by the developer. However, the game is now available for pre-order. The unexpected comeback of Nintendo's "Metroid" game marks the first main entry in the series since "Metroid Prime 3: Corruption" made its debut in August 2007. "Metroid Prime: Federation Force," the latest addition to the series, made its way to the Nintendo 3DS in 2016.

Retro Studios served as developers for the first until the third installment of the game, which are widely considered as some of the best games in the industry. Kotaku reported that the upcoming installment's development will be led by "Metroid Prime" series producer Kensuke Tanabe, along with the help of a "talented new development team."

The idea of a fourth "Metroid Prime" installment has been on the table for quite a long time. During the E3 2015, Tanabe confirmed that it was ineed Sylux's ship that was seen in the post-credits scene for the third game. He told Eurogamer that given the chance, he would like to explore more of Sylux's story in the future.

"Personally I'd like to create a story centring around Sylux and Samus," Tanabe shared. "We've done a story based on the Hunters, and this time around we're doing a story on the Galactic Federation. I would like to cross the two over in the future. And of course see a little more of Samus."