'Metroid: Samus Returns' Gameplay News: Nintendo Releases Trailer Showing Samus' New Abilities

Nintendo official website Promotional picture for "Metroid: Samus Returns."

Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for "Metroid: Samus Returns" that offers a closer look at the abilities of the main character in the upcoming game, which includes the power to slow down the hands of time. The new clip features the return of Samus Aran and is especially intended to show players what the new game is about.

Spanning four and a half minutes, the overview video opened by giving a brief intro before it actually goes over its gameplay. It features Samus as she discovers, explores and take full advantage of her abilities.

As the trailer goes over the gameplay, it gave players a look at some of the new power-ups and power suit improvements that they can actually choose from in the new game. It also showed one of Samus' newest and most interesting fighting abilities, the melee counter, which allows her to neutralize enemies that are about to attack her. With this new feature, Samus is able to make her enemies vulnerable and lands a hit on them when the right time comes.

The overview trailer for the game also offered players a glimpse of Samus' four Aeion abilities, which are the Scan Pulse, the Lightning Armor, the Beam Burst and the Phase Drift. Based on the trailer, the Scan Pulse helps Samus see the secret paths on the game's map, while the Lightning Armor helps protect her during encounters as it generates a shielding force field around her body. Her third new ability, the Beam Burst, allows her to quickly generate a fire cannon attack that can kill her enemy in no time. Lastly, the Phase Drift lets her slow down time so she can take her time in attacking her enemies.

The game "Metroid: Samus Returns" will get its Nintendo 3DS launch on Sept. 15.