'Metroid: Samus Returns' Has Exclusive Content for Amiibo Owners

Nintendo recently confirmed that it will be releasing "Metroid: Samus Returns" exclusive content accessible only to owners of Metroid-themed Amiibo.

Official 'Metroid: Samus Returns' Website "Metroid: Samus Returns" offers new extras to unlock.

To unlock the additional features of the upcoming action-adventure title, gamers must own at least four Metroid-themed Amiibo. Two new figurines will launch alongside the 3DS remake of "Metroid 2." Metroid figures will be added to the existing Smash Bros. collection composed of a Samus and Zero Suit Samus figurines.

The rewards come in the form of in-game bonuses as well as extras that will be unlocked once players beat the game.

According to reports, the crouched Samus figurine will grant players an energy tank. For completing the game, players then will be rewarded with exclusive "Metroid 2" art.

As for the new Metroid Amiibo, it will help gamers locate any Metroid on the map. When players successfully finish the game, a new mode called "Fusion" will be unlocked.

The Smash Bros. version of Samus will reveal a missile tank. Again, more prizes will be given for succeeding. For this figurine, players will get exclusive concept art of "Metroid 2" for completing the game.

Last but not the least, the Smash Bros. Zero Suit Samus figure will give players another energy tank. For completing the game, owners of such a figurine will be rewarded with the Samus Returns' soundtrack through a special mode.

While the revamped side-scrolling platformer stays true to the original gameplay, it comes with new maps, gear upgrades, and powerful new abilities such as 360-degree shooting.

Retailers are currently offering pre-orders for "Metroid: Samus Returns." The title is available at Gamestop for $49.99. Pre-orders will come with a Samus keychain.

"Metroid: Samus Returns" is slated to debut on Nintendo 3DS handheld consoles on Sept. 15.