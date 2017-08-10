'Metroid: Samus Returns' News: What Reviews Are Saying and Why It Is Perfect for Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo official website "Metroid: Samus Returns" releases in September

Considering the difficulty of garnering positive reviews that "Metroid: Other M" experienced in its release years ago, "Metroid: Samus Returns" was a pleasant surprise that critics did not expect. Nintendo unveiled it at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and recent reports reveal it now has a release date. Furthermore, reviews of those who were lucky enough to experience it beforehand have a few things to say about it.

"Metroid: Samus Returns" will be out on Sept. 15 for Nintendo 3DS. According to Nintendo, there are a few things to look forward to once fans have it on their respective consoles. First and foremost, the graphics are definitely improved to have support for 3D visuals and improved color palettes. Furthermore, there will be new content that includes a new energy source called Aeion, as well as new abilities that gamers can enjoy throughout the campaign. To top it all off, "Metroid: Samus Returns" presents the opportunity of uncovering the secrets behind the past of Planet SR388.

Of course, fans are cautious of what could be a mere remake of "Metroid: Return of Samus" that was released in 1991. Although most do not expect to be floored by Nintendo's upcoming game title, recent reviews of "Metroid: Samus Returns" have stated otherwise, and that it may be one to experience for the year.

Expert Reviews states that "Metroid: Samus Returns" is not just a remake. It is a reimagination of the wealth of potential that previous "Metroid" titles represented. It follows that same story as "Metroid: Zero Mission," but gamers might find that it is far from being the same game. Overall, the game developers definitely optimized "Metroid: Samus Returns" in such a way that it flawlessly and sublimely integrates the features that the Nintendo 3DS has to offer. Furthermore, it might just be the game that will push 3DS back to its glory before a Switch version is released.