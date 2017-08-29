Miami Dolphins NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Is Jarvis Landry Available for Trade?

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) avoids Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Joe Schobert (53) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium, Sept. 25, 2016.

Are the Miami Dolphins really placing Jarvis Landry on the trading block?

The Ringer's Michael Lombardi seems to think so, and he said the Dolphins will "seriously listen" to offers for their star wide receiver and they are willing to trade him for the right price. Well, Landry happens to be one of their most valuable assets, so they will likely get a lot in return if they trade him.

According to Lombardi, the Dolphins are willing to move him because they want to get DeVante Parker more involved this season, and apparently, they aren't planning on re-signing him once he becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2017 season.

But hours after Lombardi made his report, ProFootballTalk's Mile Florio came out to say that a source told him the rumor was "zero percent" accurate and that the Dolphins were not looking to trade Landry. The Palm Beach Post also reported that multiple sources told them that the Dolphins were not listening to offers for the wide receiver.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase had also reassured Landry that he wasn't getting traded.

"I did talk to him. I told him there was no chance he's being traded. If something that's not true comes out like that, and I'm informed of it, I'm going to approach the player and tell him what really is the story," Gase said, according to the Palm Beach Post.

"He's one of the guys that brings fire to the offense. All it takes is one play from him and it could ignite a lot of different guys," he added.

However, Lombardi insists that his report is "100 percent accurate" despite the denials from the Dolphins.

Of course, Lombardi's sources might have heard wrong. But it should be noted that Lombardi was actually the first to report that Seattle Seahawks were placing cornerback Richard Sherman on the trading block earlier this spring, and he was right that time.