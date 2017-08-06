Miami Dolphins NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Jay Cutler an Option at Quarterback for Dolphins

(Photo: Reuters/Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field, Oct. 31, 2016.

The Miami Dolphins had to hold their collective breath when starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with a noncontact leg injury during practice on Thursday. And when word got out that the injury was on the same left knee that caused him to miss the final four games of last season, people were already expecting the worst.

Tannehill would likely miss a significant amount of time due to the injury, and while Matt Moore has shown that he could handle the pressure when Tannehill was out last season, the Dolphins might have to add another quarterback in case Moore struggles or gets sidelined as well.

Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick's names have come up as viable options, but the Dolphins might turn to a veteran quarterback who was supposed to be sitting in the broadcast booth next season.

A lot of people have been talking about how Jay Cutler may consider putting his broadcasting career on hold to sign with the Dolphins, and head coach Adam Gase said the veteran quarterback seems to be interested. However, he hasn't made up his mind yet.

Cutler seems like an intriguing option for the Dolphins because of his history with Gase, but ESPN has recently reported that he's leaning toward staying retired at this point.

"Until Saturday, Cutler had been in direct contact with Gase, giving a clear sense of his interest in playing for him, according to sources. The more Cutler considers it, however, the more he questions whether a return to football is what he wants, sources said," Jeff Darlington said in his report for ESPN.

Darlington added that a source told him Cutler doesn't want to leave his family.

Of course, the Dolphins can still change Cutler mind. And if Tannehill needs to go under the knife, they may need someone with his experience starting at quarterback.