Miami Dolphins NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Works Out Free Agent Linebackers Rey Maualuga and Kelvin Sheppard

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Rey Maualuga with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011.

The Miami Dolphins just can't catch a break.

Earlier this month, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a noncontact leg injury during practice and their worst fears were confirmed when it was revealed that he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Tannehill would have to undergo season-ending surgery to repair it, but the Dolphins quickly signed Jay Cutler to a one-year deal to address the problem.

Things looked good for the Dolphins heading into their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons last week. But once again, another key player suffered an injury.

Raekwon McMillan's season was over before it even began as the promising rookie went down with an ACL injury on his very first snap. The Dolphins already have veteran linebacker Koa Misi on the injured reserve list and now McMillan's expected to miss the entire 2017 season.

With the linebacker depth depleted by injuries, the Dolphins had to do some shopping in the free agent market, and it appears that they may have already found a couple of options.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have worked out Rey Maualuga and Kelvin Sheppard, but both players left town without signing a contract. However, he added that the team hasn't ruled out signing Maualuga in the near future. Jackson said the Dolphins may be eyeing Perry Riley as well.

Of course, the Dolphins can always give the starting middle linebacker job to Mike Hull. However, giving a fairly unproven player the role can be risky.

"He played well in limited work last season and may be ready to make the jump to full-time starter on defense. Gambling on Hull's quick development is a risk though, and it could come back to bite the Dolphins when points start to matter come week 1," Justin Hier said in his column for The Phinsider.