Miami Dolphins Reportedly Considered Tim Tebow Before Signing Jay Cutler

(Photo: Reuters/Rick Wilking) Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow kneels before their game against New York Jets in Denver, November 17, 2011.

The Dolphins wasted no time at all in finding a quarterback who was capable of starting when Ryan Tannehill suffered a partially torn left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in practice last Thursday. The team managed to address the issue by convincing Jay Cutler to come out of retirement and sign a one-year, $10-million contract with them. However, they were also considering other options before they made the decision to sign Cutler.

Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were generally thought to be on the list of candidates, and some believed that Tony Romo was a plausible option as well since he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. But it seemed the Dolphins might have even considered signing a quarterback who hasn't played in the league since 2012.

According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, Tim Tebow was one of the players the Dolphins were considering signing before Cutler agreed to join them.

Tebow is a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and a two-time national champion with the University of Florida. But hearing his name mentioned as a possible candidate for the job is certainly surprising because he hasn't played in a National Football League game since 2012 when he was still a member of the New York Jets.

"Whether Miami could have lured Tebow away from the glory of Single-A baseball to be an NFL quarterback again will remain unknown. It should be noted, however, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was the quarterbacks coach in Denver when Tebow led the Broncos to a division title and an instantly memorable playoff win over the Steelers in the wild-card round," Anthony Barstow said in his report for the New York Post.

In any case, Tebow has been playing really well with the New York Mets' High-A affiliate, the St. Lucie Mets. He has posted a 0.262/0.331/0.438 slash line in 38 games with St. Lucie and he also has 23 runs batted in and five home runs for the club.