Miami Heat Are Frontrunners to Sign Gordon Hayward

(Photo: Reuters/Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) goes for a dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Jan. 26, 2017.

Many big name free agents have already made their decision by now and signed their new contracts. But Gordon Hayward isn't in a hurry. He's going to take his time and listen to pitches from his suitors before he makes a decision.

After missing out on Jimmy Butler and Paul George, the Boston Celtics are expected to go hard after Hayward. Otherwise, their offseason will be considered a failure. The Utah Jazz are also going to do everything possible to bring him back as they continue to build a contender in the Western Conference.

However, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has reported that the Miami Heat are now the favorite to sign the All-Star forward.

The Heat were pulling out on all the stops to impress Hayward during his visit. They even had a banner of the forward in a Heat jersey outside the AmericanAirlines Arena.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Hayward was greeted by Hassan Whiteside, Udonis Haslem, James Johnson, Josh Richardson and Tyler Johnson when he arrived for his visit.

He met team president Pat Riley, head coach Erik Spoelstra, Heat great Alonzo Mourning, and several other front office executives and coaches.

Jackson said the meeting went well.

"Besides telling Hayward all of the obvious positives of playing here — weather, lack of state income tax, the Heat culture and championship pedigree — coaches also explained to Hayward how the offense would play to his strengths. The meeting lasted several hours," Jackson wrote in his report.

"The Heat plans to sit tight, and not make any significant moves, until Hayward makes a decision, which is expected a day or two after he visits Boston on Sunday and Utah on Monday," he added.

Hayward will play a huge role in the team's offense if he joins the Heat.

With him in the fold, the Heat will have a chance to go deep in the playoffs in the weakened Eastern Conference.