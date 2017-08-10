Miami Heat NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Can the Team Put Together a Package to Acquire Kyrie Irving?

(Photo: Reuters/Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and forward Kevin Durant (35) in game two of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 4, 2017.

In an unusual move a couple of weeks ago, the Miami Heat publicly denied that they made an offer to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they were putting together a package centered on starting guard Goran Dragić and forward Justice Winslow for the All-Star guard.

Interestingly, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and George Richards said they were told by multiple sources the Heat were not expected to make a deal with Cleveland because the Cavaliers' asking price was too steep. But like every other contender in the league, shouldn't the Heat at least consider all the trade options available?

Irving is one of the most potent scorers in the entire league, and someone like him is rarely available on the trade market. That's why it's a little surprising to hear people say the Heat can't get a deal done to acquire him.

Sure, it's true that the Heat are one of the Cavaliers top rivals in the Eastern Conference, and Cleveland probably don't want to help Miami become a powerhouse team again. But don't forget that the Heat are among Irving's preferred destinations. And if they can put together an enticing package, the Cavaliers have to seriously consider their offer.

Since the Heat can't trade a first-round pick until 2023, the team must add another young player instead to the proposed package centered on Dragić and Winslow, and All U Can Heat's Wes Goldberg has suggested adding rookie big man Bam Adebayo.

"A package of Dragic, Winslow and Adebayo could give Cleveland a replacement point guard and two young players to help support LeBron James," Goldberg said.

"Is that too much for Miami to give up, though? The Heat are limited on draft picks and the means to acquire young players with such potential, but Irving is still just 25, and has a higher ceiling than anyone on the Heat's roster. This would be giving up two young players for one young star," he added.

However, that may not be enough to acquire Irving. The Heat do have other young players on their roster, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to give more to acquire one player.