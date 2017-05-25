Miami Heat NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Chris Bosh, Heat Reportedly Agreed to Part Ways

Looks like the Miami Heat are going to have a lot of salary cap space to work with this summer.

(Photo: Reuters/Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) makes a jump shot against the Dallas Mavericks, Feb. 3, 2016.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that his sources say Chris Bosh and the Heat have reached a tentative agreement to part ways. The deal still hasn't been finalized, though, because agents and lawyers still have to review all the details.

Bosh, the Heat and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) had been working toward a resolution that would satisfy all parties involved, so it's good to hear that they have finally agreed on something.

Citing a source, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also said that Bosh has already told his family that they have an agreement in place for him to leave the Heat. He also said his source told him that both sides reached the agreement earlier this month.

"The source said in early May that Bosh had reached a unique agreement that would purge him from the Heat's cap before the start of free agency but also give him the opportunity to play again, if he chose, without salary-cap consequences for the Heat," Jackson said in his report.

"The source who's associated with an NBA team reiterated on that day, and again on Tuesday, that Bosh has told people a verbal agreement is in place and he's happy with the outcome. The agreement has reached the highest level of the league's office, according to the source," he continued.

Bosh is still under contract for two more seasons and his remaining $52.1 million salary is fully guaranteed. He hasn't played since February 2016 due to his issues with blood clots, but he's not ruling out a return to the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Under the 2011 collective bargaining agreement (CBA), if Bosh played more than 25 games for another team, his salary would have counted against the Heat's salary cap even if he played elsewhere.

But under the new CBA, the Heat are optimistic that they can shed Bosh's salary from their salary cap. This should give them more room to operate this offseason. The new CBA will take effect on July 1.