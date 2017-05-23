Miami Heat NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Dion Waiters Wants to Re-Sign With the Heat

Dion Waiters might never live up to the hype that has surrounded him after he was selected fourth overall in the 2012 draft. But he was lucky enough to find a team that knows how to utilize his skills last season when he joined the Miami Heat.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Dion Waiters with the Miami Heat in 2016.

Waiters knows that he has a good thing going here, and during an appearance on WQAM's "The Hochman and Crowder Show," he said he really wants to stay in Miami.

"I want to be there. When that time comes and we sit down, we just got to make it happen. Let's get it over with as quick as possible," Waiters stated, according to the Palm Beach Post.

"I think I'll be back [with the Heat]. We just got to make it work and hopefully everything can come together full circle," he continued.

During the interview, Waiters also talked about how the team's culture has helped him stay in shape.

"I think once you start seeing the results, you start to trust the process more," Waiters said. "When I listen and I'm locked in, you see the results," he added.

Waiters actually has a three million dollars player option for next season, but he's expected to opt out this summer after a strong showing this past season.

Of course, the Heat can free up a lot of cap space (around $38 million) if they waive Chris Bosh. However, a lot of observers have pointed out that Waiters will probably ask for a significant raise.

Will the team give him what he wants? Is he willing to take a discount to stay if the Heat refuse to give him a big contract? All these questions will be answered in July.

In 46 games last season, Waiters averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also shot a career-high 39.4 percent beyond the three-point line.