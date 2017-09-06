Miami Heat NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Dwyane Wade Considering Rejoining the Heat If He's Bought Out by the Bulls

(Photo: Reuters/Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) goes to the basket but is denied by Toronto Raptors center Bismack Biyombo (8) in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre, May 11, 2016.

There has been a lot of talk about Dwyane Wade possibly joining the Cleveland Cavaliers when or if he reaches a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls. That scenario is intriguing because Wade will get the chance to reunite with LeBron James and help the Cavaliers reach the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals for the fourth consecutive time next season.

However, a potential reunion with the Heat is just as appealing and the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson has reported that Wade will consider rejoining the team that drafted him in 2003.

Interestingly, Jackson also mentioned that Los Angeles is a potential destination for the 12-time All-Star if he part ways with the Bulls, but he didn't specify which team he's likely to end up with. Is it the Lakers or the Clippers?

Los Angeles seems like a strange option for Wade since his children are reportedly attending school in Florida. However, Jackson said the source who told him about Wade's possible landing spots was the same person who informed him that contract talks between Wade and the Heat weren't going well a few years ago.

Still, Wade will have a difficult time making the playoffs if he joins the Lakers or the Clippers. His chances are better with the Heat since the Eastern Conference is going to be wide open next season.

Meanwhile, Wade's old Heat teammate, Udonis Haslem, has been doing some recruiting himself and he recently told the Palm Beach Post that he would love to see Wade back in Miami.

"Not only is he a great competitor, great teammate I learned a lot from but also a friend of mine, I consider him a brother," Haslem said.

"I just want Dwyane to be happy. This is the last lap for us both. We deserve to finish it the right way. Whatever makes him happy finishing his career. ... hopefully it's in Miami. I would love for it to be Miami. I want him to finish it right and have no regrets," he added.