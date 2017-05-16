Miami Heat NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Dwyane Wade Open to a Return to Miami

For 13 seasons, Dwyane Wade was the face of the franchise for the Miami Heat. Even when LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined the team in 2010, Wade remained the heart and soul of the Heat and he was always their leader. However, Wade wasn't happy with the way he was treated by Heat president Pat Riley when he became a free agent last summer and he left to join the Chicago Bulls.

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) is pressured boy Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) during the first half at American Airlines Arena, Nov. 10, 2016.

Right now, Wade still hasn't decided if he wants to return to the Bulls next season. He can opt out of his contract and sign elsewhere if he wants. Interestingly, reports say a return to Miami is on the table. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson was the first to report this and he said his source told him Wade was "open to considering a return at some point in his career."

That's a little vague. He can return to Miami this season, but several observers believe he will probably opt into the final year of his contract and stay with the Bulls next season. If he opts out, many believe he will join a contender. However, Wade will become a free agent again next summer and he can rejoin the Heat if he wants to.

"The makeup of Wade's contract could conceivably bring him back to Miami for next season, given the fact that his two-year deal has an opt-out clause. However, such a move isn't expected, considering the fact that Wade is scheduled to make $23.8 million playing for the Bulls next season, an amount that the Heat seem unlikely to match or top," Heat Nation's Brad Sullivan said in his report.

"However, in the summer of 2018, Wade again would be an unrestricted free agent at the age of 36," he continued.

Wade may not return to Miami this offseason, but there's certainly a possibility that he'll retire as a member of the Heat.