Miami Heat NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Joins Race to Sign Miloš Teodosić

Miloš Teodosić is already 30 and he hasn't even played a game in the National Basketball Association (NBA) yet. However, that didn't stop the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz from pursuing him.

(Photo: Reuters/Marko Djurica)Miloš Teodosić of Serbia drives to the basket.

The Serbian playmaker is still one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason despite his age and many believe that he's the best international player not playing in the league right now.

Teodosić will soon announce whether he will stay in Europe or make the jump to the NBA, but it appears that a new team has entered the race for his signature.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis, the Miami Heat are in the mix to sign Teodosić as well.

"Andrey Kartashov, the lead basketball writer for the Russian news agency TASS, reported Miami had joined the pursuit of the CSKA Moscow star who NBA general managers voted the best player outside the league," Lewis wrote in his report.

"The Nets are third in the NBA in available cap space at $33 million, but the Heat have $38 million despite matching Brooklyn's four-year, $50 million offer sheet to guard Tyler Johnson last summer," Lewis added.

Teodosić is reportedly looking for a three-year, $25−30 million deal.

The Serbian guard has previously mentioned that he wanted to join a team that could meet his "competitive ambitions" because his goal was to win.

Well, he will get the chance to battle for a spot in the playoffs if he joins the Heat. Miami narrowly missed the playoffs by a single game this season. On the other hand, a lot of people have mentioned that the Nets are supposed to be the frontrunners for his signature, but they happen to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Can the Heat swoop in and sign Teodosić this offseason?