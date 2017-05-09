Miami Heat NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Wayne Ellington's Future in Miami Still Unclear

Wayne Ellington is the consummate journeyman in the National Basketball Association (NBA). In his eight seasons in the league, the swingman played for seven different teams and always find ways to contribute despite the limited playing time.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Wayne Ellington with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011.

Ellington may be on the move again this summer if the Heat decide not to pick up his $6.3 million option for next season. However, he wants to stay in Miami and he has a "good feeling" things are going to work out well.

"This is the place that I want to be. This is the place that feels like home to me; that feels really good to me. I feel like the things that we accomplished on the court show that. So we'll see what happens, man, but I have a good feeling," Ellington said, according to Palm Beach Post.

"This is something that was special to all of us. Not just myself, but it felt like this is the start of something that could really be great for us. But I understand the business," he continued.

The veteran journeyman may like his chances of staying, but according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, his future with the team may depend on the moves the Heat makes in the first six days of free agency.

Who knows, the Heat might sign someone who's an upgrade over Ellington. Team president Pat Riley has mentioned that they weren't going to go after the top free agents this offseason. However, that doesn't mean that they're just going to stand pat if an opportunity to upgrade their roster presents itself.

Ellington was a reliable floor spacer for the Heat last season, averaging 10.5 points and 37.8 percent from beyond the three-point line. But he's expendable if the team could find a cheaper player in the open market with the same skill set.