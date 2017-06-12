Miami Heat Reportedly in the Mix to Sign Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is going to be one of the most sought-after free agents once he hits the open market this summer and the Utah Jazz are going to do everything possible to re-sign him. However, they will have to hold off a number of teams and chief among them are the Boston Celtics.

(Photo: Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) sets a screen on Los Angeles Clippers guard Raymond Felton (2) as Gordon Hayward (20) drives to the basket, April 30, 2017.

The Jazz have always been wary of the Celtics because of Hayward's ties with head coach Brad Stevens and it is assumed that they will be the Jazz's toughest rivals for his signature. However, another team has entered the mix and they may make a serious push to sign him as well.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have emerged as a threat for Hayward's signature. The Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell said he heard the same from his sources, and the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also noted that a source told him that Hayward seems to be interested in the Heat.

"An associate of Hayward said several weeks ago that he hadn't heard Miami was particularly on Hayward's radar and viewed Boston as the next-best option if he left Utah, which obviously wants to keep him. But a source connected with Hayward said this morning that Hayward now has interest in the Heat, as well as other teams," Jackson said in his report.

The Heat should have enough cap space to offer Hayward a max contract once Chris Bosh's salary is cleared.

Team president Pat Riley has previously mentioned that they weren't going to sign any marquee free agents this summer because they want to focus on their current players. However, that could be a smokescreen.

Of course, Riley will have to wonder if adding Hayward is enough to push them over the hump in the Eastern Conference. Can they really beat the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics with him on the roster?