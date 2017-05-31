Miami Heat Rumors: Will Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin Also Take His Talents to South Beach?

Injuries have served to take away some of the luster from Blake Griffin's star status. But even if the past few years have not been the best for the Los Angeles Clippers forward, there are still teams expected to pursue him persistently this summer.

Reuters/Anthony GruppusoDec 12, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets... Anthony Gruppuso December 12, 2015 09:35pm EST

The Clippers are widely expected to make an attempt to re-sign Griffin, As for other suitors, perhaps the Miami Heat may eventually become a part of this free agent equation.

Recently, Griffin's former teammate and current Phoenix Sun Jared Dudley talked to ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz about the star Clipper's pending free agency.

During that particular edition of "The Basketball Analogy" podcast, Dudley mentioned that "He [Griffin] could go to Miami," All U Can Heat reported.

Dudley then calls Miami "a good place" and added that the presence of team president Pat Riley could entice Griffin to make a move to the Eastern Conference.

Also, Dudley noted that Griffin could take a long look at Miami if he decides that he wants to be "the man of the team," something he may not be able to do in Los Angeles, given that he shares the spotlight there with Chris Paul. However, it is also worth noting that the latter is also a free agent this summer.

With all that said, Dudley also acknowledged that there were some other things to consider as well.

For instance, Griffin choosing Miami over Los Angeles would mean that he would have to leave a significant amount of money on the table, which may not be ideal for a player that has already compiled a somewhat disconcerting list of injuries.

There was a point in time when Miami was not regarded as a free agent destination for NBA players, but things have changed a great deal in the wake of LeBron James and Chris Bosh moving to the team back in 2010.

The aforementioned Riley has shown a knack for making impactful moves in free agency moves and putting together terrific teams, and it is hard to bet against him when he has his sights set on accomplishing something, given his impressive track record.

A resolution to Blake Griffin's free agency is not coming out for a while, but it could be an interesting thing to follow this summer.