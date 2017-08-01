Miami Heat to Begin Discussing Contract Extension With Josh Richardson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Josh Richardson with the Miami Heat in 2016.

As an unheralded rookie, six-foot-six guard Josh Richardson signed a three-year, $2.4-million minimum salary contract with the Miami Heat back in 2015 after a solid showing at summer league.

Richardson has finally made it to the National Basketball Association (NBA), but his career got off to a rough start. The transition from college to the pros wasn't always easy for him during his rookie season.

While he finished the season strong, Richardson had to face some adversity again when he was forced to sit on the sidelines during the start of the 2016–17 season after he suffered a partially torn medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee during an offseason workout.

But Richardson made the most of his opportunities during his second season with the Heat and he has emerged as a reliable role player who often gets the assignment to defend the opposing team's best point guards and wings.

The contract Richardson signed back in 2015 is an absolute bargain in today's NBA. However, he will get the chance to earn much more in the future. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Heat are expected to discuss an extension with Richardson in the coming days.

"Beginning Thursday, the Heat can offer Richardson a contract up to four years in length and for as much as $43 million in total value, with Richardson having the option of accepting it by the NBA-imposed deadline of the start of the regular season or opting instead, if he chooses, to become a restricted free agent next summer, with Miami having the right the exceed the cap to keep him," Jackson said.

Aside from Richardson's contract extension, Jackson has reported that the Heat have also expressed interest in signing free agent guard Ian Clark. The former Golden State Warriors guard reportedly wants eight-million dollars per year, but the Heat can only offer him their $4.3 mid-level exception.