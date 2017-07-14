Miami Marlins MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Dee Gordon Draws Trade Interest From Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) Dee Gordon with the Miami Marlins in 2015.

Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon seems to be drawing a lot of trade interest lately.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals have "at least mentioned" the infielder as a possible target before the nonwaiver trade deadline.

"The Angels have been having trouble at second base and are looking, the Jays have lost Devon Travis to injury and the Royals have long been enamored with Gordon. The three teams have other needs, as well, so it's unclear what the chances for a deal are," Heyman wrote in his report.

"The Marlins would presumably have to offset some of Gordon's deal, as he hasn't performed up the 2015 standards that led to his long-term contract. He is, however, a prototype leadoff hitter and fine-fielding second baseman, as Marlins people point out," he added.

A two-time All-Star, Gordon has failed to live up to expectations after he signed a five-year, $50-million extension with the Marlins last year. Well, he did have an incredible season (with a 0.333/0.359/0.418 slash line) before he signed the extension, but he hasn't been able to regain his form since then.

He was suspended for 80 games last season after he tested positive for performance-enhancing substances, and his production declined. Gordon is doing much better this year, though. He has posted a 0.295/0.342/0.358 slash line in 85 games this season. He also has stolen 32 bases and 53 runs scored.

With the club in the process of being sold, it seems their focus right now is to shed as much salary as possible. The Marlins have the highest financial commitment of any team in the league and the future owners probably aren't looking forward to inheriting that.

Aside from Gordon, the Marlins are also expected to move A.J. Ramos, David Phelps and Martin Prado.