Miami Marlins MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Drawing Interest After Clearing Revocable Waivers

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) breaks his bat after grounded out during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park, July 24, 2016.

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been the face of the Miami Marlins franchise for years now, but the team may be moving towards a new direction now that a new ownership group is in charge.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan, Stanton has cleared revocable waivers on Sunday, making him eligible to be traded before the end of the month. He added that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring him.

Passan also revealed that talks between the Marlins and an unnamed team before the nonwaiver trade deadline had reached such an advanced stage that they were already exchanging the names of players who were going to be moved in the potential trade. However, they couldn't complete the deal because the Marlins' ownership situation was still in limbo at that time.

With a new ownership group in place, the Marlins may finally get a deal done.

"Where Stanton could go isn't necessarily as limited as it may seem. While no team was willing to take on his contract via a waiver claim, the market isn't just the very richest teams in baseball," Passan said in his report.

"One source with the San Francisco Giants said in pre-July 31 conversations, the Marlins were willing to take back limited money via other major leaguers' contracts. The Giants' desire to include a larger contract ended their conversation then," he added.

The 10 years, $295 million remaining on Stanton's contract will scare away some teams, but others may be willing to take the risk to add a proven slugger and home run hitter of his caliber.

In 117 games this season, Stanton has posted a 0.287/0.378/0.645 slash line. He also has 94 runs batted in and 44 home runs in 505 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, MLB Network's Jon Morosi has also reported that the Marlins are willing to engage in trade talks for Stanton, they are not involved in any serious discussions as of this moment.