Michael Bennett News Update: No NFL Investigation to Seahawks Defensive Lineman

The National Football League (NFL) won't conduct an investigation into Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks. The defensive lineman allegedly made false allegations against the Las Vegas police department following his detention in August.

Reuters/Kirby Lee Michael Bennett accused the Las Vegas police of profiling him during an incident about a gun incident.

The said incident prompted the Las Vegas Police Protective Association to ask NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to conduct an investigation into the NFL player. They alleged that Bennet's accusations defamed the image of the cops.

The union posted their letter to the NFL in full on Twitter and hoped that the league would take action.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, however, was quick to respond to the letter and said that there is no basis for the NFL to investigate. His reply to the union echoed the earlier statement of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) executive director DeMaurice Smith who also found no grounds against Bennet. "There is no allegation of a violation of the league's personal conduct policy," McCarthy said.

Bennett encountered the Las Vegas police on Aug. 26 when a gun went off outside the venue of the Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor fight. He said that the cops handcuffed him and then assaulted him while he was unarmed and sober.

"Las Vegas officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time," Bennett said in his letter on Twitter.

The police said that Bennett acted suspiciously following reports of the gunshots. He allegedly also tried to hide from the cops, thus arousing more suspicion.

Bennett's lawyer John Burris said that the police was wrong to say that his client lied about his account of the incident when the cops' investigation has not yet been completed.