Michael Floyd Suspended for DUI Arrest

On Friday, Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Michael Floyd was suspended by the NFL for his drinking under the influence (DUI) arrest in December. He is benched for the first four games of the 2017 season.

Floyd will miss four of their opening games for the 2017 season. He will be benched while the Vikings play against the Saints, at Steelers, against the Buccaneers, and against the Lions.

The wide receiver will be back on Oct. 2, making him eligible for the match against the Bears on Oct. 9.

Floyd pleaded guilty to a second-offense extreme DUI. In February, the NFL star had to serve a 24-day sentence at Scottsdale Arizona jail. After that, he was sentenced to 96 days of house arrest.

Initially, it was believed that he would face a two-game unpaid suspension, as that is the minimum sentence stated under the current policy. But because his blood-alcohol concentration was extreme, which was at 0.217 percent, the NFL decided to give a more severe penalty.

As stated in the policy, if the Commissioner finds that the athlete has a BAC of .15 percent or more, they could impose increased disciplinary measures.

Just last June, Floyd violated the terms of his probation when he tested positive for alcohol. He had to spend a day in jail for this violation. The Vikings stood by Floyd when he explained that he failed the test because of his kombucha tea. But if and when the team finds out that their wide receiver has been lying about it, they will not hesitate to cut him.

In December, Floyd was found passed out in his car, with skyrocketing BAC levels. The Cardinals let Floyd go following his DUI arrest. He ended up playing for the Patriots shortly after, even though he did not play in the Super Bowl. And in May, he signed a contract to play for the Vikings.